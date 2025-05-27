Water quality in UP's rivers, reservoirs improved by nearly 70%: UPPCB

23:15

The UPPCB has undertaken a series of effective measures to enhance the water quality of rivers and reservoirs across the state, it said in a statement.





"As a result of these efforts, UPPCB's 2024 report reveals a significant 68.8 per cent improvement in water purity across Uttar Pradesh compared to 2023," it said.





This achievement reflects the success of sustained initiatives, stringent monitoring, and special campaigns led by the state government to combat water pollution.





The UPPCB conducted water quality tests at 176 locations throughout the state in 2024, recording notable improvements at 120 sites, a clear indication of the effectiveness of the state's pollution control strategies, it said.





Under flagship initiatives such as the Namami Gange Mission and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up its capacity for wastewater treatment, it said.





As of April 2025, a total of 152 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been installed, of which 141 are fully operational and 126 are in compliance with the prescribed environmental standards.





While 6 STPs are currently in the testing phase, 15 are expected to reach full operational capacity shortly, the government said. -- PTI

