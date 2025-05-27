Top UP officials review preparations ahead of Modi's Kanpur visit on May 30

00:49





The two top officials inspected the routes, helipad, event venue, and designated parking areas.





A high-level review meeting, also attended by ADG (Kanpur Zone) Alok Singh, was later held at the HBTU auditorium, where the chief secretary directed senior officials to ensure timely completion of all preparations.





He stressed the importance of providing drinking water, mobile toilets, medical assistance, and other essential amenities for the attendees, keeping in view the peak summer conditions.





A special drive has also been ordered to clean the entire city in the run-up to the prime minister's visit. Senior police officials have been tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow and well-managed vehicle parking arrangements.





The DGP directed that strict adherence to security protocols be ensured and asked officials to work in close coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Security Guard (NSG).





He also emphasised choosing parking locations that minimise the walking distance for attendees to the venue. -- PTI

