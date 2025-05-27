HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
To build confidence, Omar, cabinet, to meet in Pahalgam

Tue, 27 May 2025
09:27
Heightened security in Pahalgam
To instill confidence in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and encourage tourists to return to Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet will move out of the capital, Srinagar, to tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg for two days, reports the Indian Express.

On Tuesday, the J&K cabinet and top civil and police officers will meet not in Srinagar's civil secretariat, but at a resort in Pahalgam. 

This comes a little over a month after 25 tourists and a local were killed in a terror strike in the meadows of Pahalgam.

"Obviously, if we don't go to these places, who will?" CM's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani told The Indian Express. "There are two objectives of this meeting -- first, that we go to these far-off places and get first-hand information from the ground, and second, it becomes more important in the current situation that we go there (to instill confidence)."

