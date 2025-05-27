To build confidence, Omar, cabinet, to meet in Pahalgam

09:27

Heightened security in Pahalgam





On Tuesday, the J&K cabinet and top civil and police officers will meet not in Srinagar's civil secretariat, but at a resort in Pahalgam.





This comes a little over a month after 25 tourists and a local were killed in a terror strike in the meadows of Pahalgam.





"Obviously, if we don't go to these places, who will?" CM's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani told The Indian Express. "There are two objectives of this meeting -- first, that we go to these far-off places and get first-hand information from the ground, and second, it becomes more important in the current situation that we go there (to instill confidence)."

