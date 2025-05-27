HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Terrorist activities from Pak not just proxy war: PM

Tue, 27 May 2025
13:19
Hitting out at Pakistan and exposing their double standards post Operation Sindoor, PM Narendra Modi said that the terrorists killed in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor were given state honours in Pakistan.

He asserted that the Pakistani flag was draped over their coffins and they were saluted by the officials of the Pakistan Army. PM Modi further emphasised that the terrorists are no longer proxy wars. 

"We can't call this a proxy war, as those who were killed after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistani flags were draped over their coffins, and their military saluted them. This proves that these terrorist activities are not just a proxy war -- this is a deliberate war strategy on their part. If they are engaging in war, then the response will be accordingly", PM Modi said. Remembering the time of India's partition in 1947, PM Modi stated that Pakistan annexed a part of Kashmir with the help of terrorists. He said that if those terrorists had been killed that day and if Sardar Patel's advice had been accepted, then the series of terror activities in India would have stopped, which has been going on for the past 75 years.

"In 1947, Mother India was torn into pieces. The chains should have been cut, but the arms were chopped off. The country was divided into three parts, and the same night, the first terrorist attack took place on the soil of Kashmir. Pakistan captured a part of Mother India with the help of terrorists, in the name of Mujahideen. If these Mujahideen had been killed on that day and Sardar Patel's advice had been accepted, then this series (of terrorist incidents) that has been going on for the last 75 years would not have been seen. No matter how strong or healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain--and we've decided that the thorn must be removed," PM Modi said. 

The Prime Minister further exposed Pakistan's capability and stated that it cannot defeat India in war, due to which they have begun a proxy war. He asserted that the terrorists kept on attacking India, and the citizens tolerated every attack. 

"When the need for war with Pakistan arose, India's military power defeated Pakistan all three times. Pakistan understood that it could not defeat India in a war. It started a proxy war against India. They kept attacking wherever they got a chance, and we kept tolerating it," PM Modi said. -- ANI

