Suspected Khalistani terrorist killed in blast in Amritsar

14:12

DIG (Border Range) Satinder Singh





The intensity of the explosion, which took place around 9:30 am, was such that both arms of the man were blown off. Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh said the man is suspected to have links with some terror organisation like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The man came here to retrieve the explosive material and thereafter, the blast took place, he said.





"The explosive material was in his hands when the blast took place," Singh told reporters in Amritsar. "We are investigating his identity and the terror organisation he belonged to," he said. Replying to a question, the DIG said the man was yet to be identified. -- PTI

