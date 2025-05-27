HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stock markets snap 2-day rally on profit-taking in banking shares

Tue, 27 May 2025
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, snapping the two-day rally after profit-taking in banking, IT and auto shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 624.82 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 81,551.63, in a volatile session. During the day, the barometer tanked 1,054.75 points or 1.28 per cent to 81,121.70. The 50-issue NSE Nifty declined 174.95 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,826.20. Investors turned cautious ahead of the release of industrial and manufacturing production data for April on Wednesday and the first quarter GDP numbers, scheduled to be announced later this week, experts said. From the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement fell the most by 2.21 per cent, followed by ITC which declined 2.01 per cent. Tata Motors, NTPC, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Eternal were among the laggards. IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Nestle and Asian Paints were the gainers.

