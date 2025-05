13:03





The petitioner seeks directions that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi to do community service as punishment for his remarks against Savarkar. SC dismisses the plea, saying no fundamental right of the petitioner is affected.

Supreme Court dismisses a plea seeking directions that the name of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is not misused and his name be included in the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.