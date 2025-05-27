HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee declines 27 paise to 85.37 against US dollar

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
19:11
image
The rupee depreciated 27 paise to 85.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in American currency index, negative domestic equity market and muted foreign fund inflow. 

According to forex analysts, investors also moved cautiously awaiting domestic industrial and manufacturing production data for April as well as the first quarter GDP growth numbers to be released this week. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.15 and moved between the high of 85.11 and the low of 85.45 against the greenback during intraday trade. 

The unit settled at 85.37 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 27 paise over its previous close. 

The rupee closed 35 paise higher at 85.10 against the greenback on Monday, after gaining 50 paise in the preceding session on Friday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kaveri engine trials in Russia for Indian combat UAV
LIVE! Kaveri engine trials in Russia for Indian combat UAV

IPL 2025 Updates: Pant takes to the attack
IPL 2025 Updates: Pant takes to the attack

NGOs getting foreign funds can't publish newsletters
NGOs getting foreign funds can't publish newsletters

The Indian government has announced new rules for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). These rules include requiring NGOs to obtain a "Not a...

Suspected terrorist killed in explosion in Amritsar
Suspected terrorist killed in explosion in Amritsar

A man suspected of belonging to a terrorist outfit died in an explosion near Majitha Road in Amritsar, police said. The man was retrieving explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling. The SSP said the man...

Maoist commander carrying Rs 15L bounty killed in J'khand
Maoist commander carrying Rs 15L bounty killed in J'khand

A commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Another red rebel, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, was injured in the encounter. Several weapons, including a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD