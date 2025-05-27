Rasna Enters Ready-To-Drink Market

10:39





Jumpin was acquired from Hershey's India but its original owner was the Godrej group.







Sharleen D'Souza/Business Standard According to a source, the brand was acquired for a little lower than Rs 350 crore.

Rasna has entered the ready-to-drink (RTD) market by acquiring beverage brand Jumpin, which was independently valued at Rs 350 crore. Rasna is eyeing the Rs 1,000 crore share of the RTD business with the brand, and the company said that it was in line with its broader vision to diversify and consolidate its position in the non-carbonated beverage category.