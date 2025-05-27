HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rakesh Gangwal May Sell 3.4% In IndiGo For 6,831 Cr

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
09:01
image
Rakesh Gangwal is likely to divest about 3.4 per cent stake in IndiGo for 6,831 crore via block deals. This is part of his long-term plan to gradually reduce his stake in India's largest airline, which he cofounded with Rahul Bhatia in August 2006. 

Sources said the floor price for the transaction had been set at 5,175 per share, nearly 4.6 per cent below the last closing price of 5,424. Currently, Gangwal and his related entities hold a 13.53 per cent stake in IndiGo. 

Investment banking firms Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company and J P Morgan India are said to be the placement agents for the stake sale Over the past few years, Gangwal and his related entities have gradually reduced their stake in IndiGo through multiple block deals.

In August last year, Gangwal and his family trust sold a 5.83 per cent stake for about 10,500 crore.

In March 2024, he offloaded another 6 per cent for 6,786 crore.

In 2023, his wife Shobha Gangwal sold 3 per cent in August for 2,802 crore, and his family a 4 per cent stake for 2,900 crore in February.

Gangwal had resigned from IndiGo's board on February 18, 2022, declaring he would gradually exit his holding over five years. 

Deepak Patel/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! To build confidence, Omar, cabinet, to meet in Pahalgam
LIVE! To build confidence, Omar, cabinet, to meet in Pahalgam

Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US

The US intelligence assessment highlights Pakistan's near-certain procurement of weapons of mass destruction-applicable goods from foreign suppliers, primarily through Chinese support.

Heavy rains to persist in Mumbai, forecasts IMD
Heavy rains to persist in Mumbai, forecasts IMD

The weather turned pleasant on Tuesday morning as light rain lashed parts of Mumbai, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected to continue.

Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census
Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census

'They are going to create so many nations within one nation.''If you do this exercise without a clear vision, it will have far reaching repercussions. It will end up in disaster and that will be dangerous.'

Army's booklet reveals what happened during Op Sindoor
Army's booklet reveals what happened during Op Sindoor

The Indian Army has released a booklet on Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the April 22 ghastly Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and left many injured.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD