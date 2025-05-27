Rakesh Gangwal May Sell 3.4% In IndiGo For 6,831 Cr

09:01





Sources said the floor price for the transaction had been set at 5,175 per share, nearly 4.6 per cent below the last closing price of 5,424. Currently, Gangwal and his related entities hold a 13.53 per cent stake in IndiGo.





Investment banking firms Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company and J P Morgan India are said to be the placement agents for the stake sale Over the past few years, Gangwal and his related entities have gradually reduced their stake in IndiGo through multiple block deals.





In August last year, Gangwal and his family trust sold a 5.83 per cent stake for about 10,500 crore.





In March 2024, he offloaded another 6 per cent for 6,786 crore.





In 2023, his wife Shobha Gangwal sold 3 per cent in August for 2,802 crore, and his family a 4 per cent stake for 2,900 crore in February.







Deepak Patel/Business Standard Gangwal had resigned from IndiGo's board on February 18, 2022, declaring he would gradually exit his holding over five years.

