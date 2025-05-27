Pleasure to meet the Yadavs, says Mamata

16:16





"I have known for some time that Rajshri had been in Kolkata, and Tejashwi had shared the news of the the baby's arrival with me last evening. I promised I would visit, and today I did, with affection and blessings in my heart. May this little one be a harbinger of good fortune and hope for the family."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares this picture with Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in Kolkata. "Delighted to share in the joy of Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshri Yadav as they welcome a beautiful baby boy. My warmest wishes and heartfelt blessings to them, to Lalu Ji, and to the entire family. It was a pleasure to meet them today. Seeing both mother and child in good health brought immense happiness.