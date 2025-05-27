'Pakistan trains, funds, shelters, protects terror groups'

10:15





Sharma, who is a member of the all-party delegation going to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa, said, "With clarity, we would like to convey to you that this is not the first time that India has been targeted by a terrorist attack from across the border. Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are not only headquartered in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke, but those who claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, the TRF is a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. These two organisations are UN-designated terror groups, and that has to be registered," while citing attacks on Indian Parliament, Uri, Udhampur and Poonch and "big" attack on 26/11 (2008 Mumbai attacks), "in which the citizens of the world were killed."





The Congress leader stated that the objective of their diplomatic mission here was to "sensitise the people about the 'seriousness of the situation as it prevails".





"Pakistan is a sham of a democracy, which is run by its military and the ISI. They not only train, fund, arm, but also shelter and protect these terrorist organisations, which is reprehensible. If UN-designated terrorist headquarters in Pakistan were targeted, why would they attack our military installations and even civilians? We have come here to inform and form public opinion, sensitise the people of the seriousness of this situation as it prevails," he said, during a question and answer session in Doha. -- ANI

