Op Sindoor recorded so nobody could ask for proof: PM

12:37





"I still remember the excitement across the country when we moved from sixth to fifth place, especially among the youth. The reason was that India had overtaken the United Kingdom, the very nation that ruled over us for 250 years."





On Pahalgam: "I say this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistan's flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them. It proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war but a well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly. We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the welfare of the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar: "On 26th May 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. At that time, India's economy was at the 11th position...Today, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy. It is a matter of pride for all of us that we have now surpassed Japan.