Op Sindoor recorded so nobody could ask for proof: PM

Tue, 27 May 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar: "On 26th May 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. At that time, India's economy was at the 11th position...Today, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy. It is a matter of pride for all of us that we have now surpassed Japan.

"I still remember the excitement across the country when we moved from sixth to fifth place, especially among the youth. The reason was that India had overtaken the United Kingdom, the very nation that ruled over us for 250 years."

On Pahalgam: "I say this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistan's flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them. It proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war but a well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly. We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the welfare of the world." 

Terrorists returning to launch-pads for infiltration: BSF
The Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed to name a post in the Samba sector as "Sindoor" and two others in the name of its personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 10.

Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact
Six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, while one more died on the way to a hospital, police said on Tuesday, suspecting a suicide pact. Police are investigating the incident from all angles.

Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
The US intelligence assessment highlights Pakistan's near-certain procurement of weapons of mass destruction-applicable goods from foreign suppliers, primarily through Chinese support.

'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'
'If his health was good he would have become CM again after polls.''Those who are with Nitish Babu today will remain with him till the elections to use his name for votes and would definitely play games with him after the polls.'

