Omar announces memorial for Pahalgam victims

23:18





He said suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent, but also dignified and respectful.





"We have been discussing this from day one...a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten," the chief minister said.





Addressing a gathering of travel and tour operators from across the country in Pahalgam, Abdullah emphasized the importance of reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.





"In today's cabinet meeting, held in Pahalgam, the Public Works Department was authorized to grant in-principle approval for this memorial," he announced.





Extending heartfelt gratitude to the visiting tour operators, the chief minister said, "I thank each one of you for coming to Pahalgam and supporting the revival of tourism. I recognise many of you as those who reignited tourism in the valley during the most challenging times,? when even the locals feared venturing out."





He recalled the early 1990s when tourism first resumed in the Valley with the arrival of groups from Mumbai and Gujarat. -- PTI

