Nobody listened to Patel, now we have terrorism for 75 yrs: PM

Tue, 27 May 2025
In Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: "I have been in Gujarat for the past two days, yesterday I visited Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and this morning, Gandhinagar. 

"Everywhere I went, it felt like a wave of patriotism, like the roaring sound of a saffron sea. The roar of the saffron sea, the fluttering Tricolour and immense love for the motherland in every heart. It was a sight to behold, it was an unforgettable scene.

"Shareer kitna hi swasth kyu naa ho lekin agar ek kaanta chubhta hai toh poora shareer pareshan rehta hai. Ab humne tay kar liya hai uss kaante ko nikaal ke rahenge. 

"In 1947, when Maa Bharti was partitioned, 'katni chahiye thi zanjeerein par kaat di gayi bhujayein'. The country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place in Kashmir. A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists in the name of Mujahideen. If on that day, these Mujahideen were killed, and Sardar Patel's wish was that until we get PoK, our armed forces should not stop. But no one listened to him and now we have been facing this (terrorism) for the last 75 years. 

"Pahalgam was also an example of it. When we had wars with Pakistan, we defeated Pakistan thrice. 

"This is a land of the brave. Until now, what we used to call a proxy war, after the scenes witnessed post May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war. The reason that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof."

