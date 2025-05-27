Nara Lokesh unveils six key resolutions at TDP Mahanadu

21:44





The six ideological pillars, include global recognition for the Telugu community, empowering the youth, women's empowerment, supporting farmers and cadre is the leader.





"Our Chandranna (Chandrababu Naidu) has taken the pride of the Telugu people to the global stage. Telugu people should lead in every field --education, technology, politics, and entrepreneurship," said Lokesh, addressing a gathering of TDP supporters, leaders and cadres.





The IT minister emphasised the party's commitment to providing meaningful representation to youth in Telugu politics, pointing out that 88 MLAs out of 164 from the NDA alliance are first-time MLAs.





Regarding women's empowerment, the TDP general secretary said Naidu enabled women's empowerment to achieve financial independence and dignity.





"The previous government (YSRCP) insulted women -- they humiliated mothers on the floor of the assembly, even insulted their own mothers and sisters. Women must be ensured dignity, responsibility, and safety in every field '" this is our commitment," he said. -- PTI

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday unveiled six key resolutions or ideological pillars of the party at its three-day annual conclave (Mahanadu) here in Kadapa district.