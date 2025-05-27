HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Mumbai limps back to normalcy after 106mm rain in 24 hrs

Tue, 27 May 2025
10:32
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Pic: Sahil Salvi
After being pummeled by heavy downpours at the start of the week, Mumbai witnessed a brief respite on Tuesday morning, with the island city recording an average rainfall of 106 mm in 24 hours, civic officials said.

Public transport services, including suburban trains, were running with minor delays, while the buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and metro services were on, they said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Nariman Point recorded the highest rainfall at 252 mm between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm). 

In 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the island city recorded an average of 106 mm rainfall, while the western suburbs received 72 mm and the eastern suburbs 63 mm, the BMC said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall for the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places, it was stated. 

The IMD had on Monday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date in June, as torrential downpours drenched most parts of the island city in the first half of the day.

