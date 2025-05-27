Modi holds roadshow in Gandhinagar

11:18





Posters were put up all across the route of the road show, hailing PM Modi for the Operation Sindoor. Artists performed the Gujarati folk dance garba to welcome the Prime Minister. Modi waved at the crowds and accepted their greetings. Following the road show, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and also lay the foundation stone of various projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gandhinagar on the second day of his visit to Gujarat A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi with many holding the national tricolour flag in their hands.