Modi holds roadshow in Gandhinagar

Tue, 27 May 2025
11:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Gandhinagar on the second day of his visit to Gujarat A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi with many holding the national tricolour flag in their hands.

Posters were put up all across the route of the road show, hailing PM Modi for the Operation Sindoor. Artists performed the Gujarati folk dance garba to welcome the Prime Minister. Modi waved at the crowds and accepted their greetings. Following the road show, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the 20th anniversary celebrations of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and also lay the foundation stone of various projects.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Sindoor recorded so nobody could ask for proof: PM
LIVE! Op Sindoor recorded so nobody could ask for proof: PM

Terrorists returning to launch-pads for infiltration: BSF
Terrorists returning to launch-pads for infiltration: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed to name a post in the Samba sector as "Sindoor" and two others in the name of its personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 10.

Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact
Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact

Six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, while one more died on the way to a hospital, police said on Tuesday, suspecting a suicide pact. Police are investigating the incident from all angles.

Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US

The US intelligence assessment highlights Pakistan's near-certain procurement of weapons of mass destruction-applicable goods from foreign suppliers, primarily through Chinese support.

'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'
'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'

'If his health was good he would have become CM again after polls.''Those who are with Nitish Babu today will remain with him till the elections to use his name for votes and would definitely play games with him after the polls.'

