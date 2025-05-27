HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets tumble in early trade

Tue, 27 May 2025
09:51
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Tuesday, after two days of rally, dragged lower by IT stocks and weak Asian market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex dropped 460.38 points to 81,716.07 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 162.05 points to 24,839.10. Later, the BSE benchmark traded 627.86 points lower at 81,548.59, and the Nifty quoted 178 points down at 24,807.95. Investors turned cautious ahead of the release of industrial and manufacturing production data for April on Wednesday and the first quarter GDP numbers, scheduled to be announced later this week, experts said. 

From the Sensex firms, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the laggards. IndusInd Bank emerged as the only gainer. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the negative territory.

