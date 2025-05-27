HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Maha govt issues draft rules for bike taxi services

Tue, 27 May 2025
The Maharashtra government has issued a draft notification detailing the proposed rules for electric bike taxi services across the state and also invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders by June 5.

Issued on May 22 as part of a government resolution (GR) titled the "Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025", the draft framework aims to regulate digital aggregators and operators of two-wheeler taxi services under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. 

On April 1, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the introduction of electric-bike taxis for cities with at least one lakh population, aiming to create more than 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and another 10,000 in the rest of the state. 

A "bike taxi" typically refers to a ride-hailing service that uses motorcycles or other two-wheeled vehicles to ferry passengers. 

According to the notification issued by the state transport department, only licensed operators with a minimum fleet of 50 electric bike taxis will be allowed to function. 

The vehicles must be registered in Maharashtra and have compliance with insurance, fitness, and permit norms. 

The rules mandate the installation of GPS tracking, crash helmets for passengers, and safety measures such as women-specific driver options and a 24x7 control room. 

Operators are also required to maintain a grievance redressal mechanism and ensure police verification of drivers.

"The licensee shall maintain a 24 x 7 control room with adequate manpower," said the notification. -- PTI

