Liberian ship sinks off Kerala coast: No oil on state shores, says Coast Guard

A defence PRO, in a post on the social media platform X, said that efforts were currently underway by the ICG, with the assistance of multiple coast guard assets, to deal with the oil spill caused by the shipwreck.





"The situation regarding the oil spill is currently managed and under close observation by @IndiaCoastGuard. As of 1330 hr today, no oil has made its way to the shores of #Kerala state," the post on X said.





On Monday, there were concerns that the oil spill might reach the Kerala shores as the fuel was drifting at a speed of around three kilometres per hour.





The same day, the ICG said it deployed offshore patrol vessels for monitoring the site and has intensified surveillance and spill mitigation efforts. Liberian container vessel -- MSC ELSA 3 -- sank 15 nautical miles off the Kochi coast early on Sunday, due to flooding. -- PTI

