HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

K'taka to name Anil Kumble as Forest and Wildlife ambassador

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
20:22
image
Former cricketer Anil Kumble will be nominated as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador, Forest, biology and environment minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Tuesday. 

Addressing reporters, Khandre said Anil Kumble, who previously served as vice-president of the Karnataka Wildlife Board, is of world-class fame and will help create awareness among the public about forest conservation, forest development, tree preservation, and wildlife conservation. 

"Anil Kumble has an immense concern for wildlife. He loves forests. Hence, he has agreed to become an ambassador without receiving any remuneration," Khandre said. 

As Tuesday marked his two years as forest minister, Khandre also shared a glimpse of his achievements and future plans. Khandre said that in the last two years, about 8,848 'vanamahotsavas' have been held, and approximately 8.5 crore saplings have been planted and nurtured in forest areas, along roadsides, and on government land. 

In the years 2023-24 and 2024-25, a total of 1,20,975 hectares of plantations, 25 new arboretums, and 35 forests have been developed, he added. 

Khandre also said that in the last two years, a total of 3.70 crore saplings have been distributed to farmers for planting in their own fields and elsewhere. 

The minister said the state government has decided to build another major park on 153 acres in Madappanahalli near Yelahanka. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kaveri engine trials in Russia for Indian combat UAV
LIVE! Kaveri engine trials in Russia for Indian combat UAV

IPL 2025 Updates: Pant takes to the attack
IPL 2025 Updates: Pant takes to the attack

NGOs getting foreign funds can't publish newsletters
NGOs getting foreign funds can't publish newsletters

The Indian government has announced new rules for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). These rules include requiring NGOs to obtain a "Not a...

Suspected terrorist killed in explosion in Amritsar
Suspected terrorist killed in explosion in Amritsar

A man suspected of belonging to a terrorist outfit died in an explosion near Majitha Road in Amritsar, police said. The man was retrieving explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling. The SSP said the man...

Maoist commander carrying Rs 15L bounty killed in J'khand
Maoist commander carrying Rs 15L bounty killed in J'khand

A commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Another red rebel, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, was injured in the encounter. Several weapons, including a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD