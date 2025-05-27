HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
K'taka to be named Anil Kumble as Forest and Wildlife ambassador

Tue, 27 May 2025
18:53
Former cricketer Anil Kumble will be nominated as the Forest and Wildlife Ambassador, Forest, biology and environment minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Tuesday. 

Addressing reporters, Khandre said Anil Kumble, who previously served as vice-president of the Karnataka Wildlife Board, is of world-class fame and will help create awareness among the public about forest conservation, forest development, tree preservation, and wildlife conservation. 

"Anil Kumble has an immense concern for wildlife. He loves forests. Hence, he has agreed to become an ambassador without receiving any remuneration," Khandre said. 

As Tuesday marked his two years as forest minister, Khandre also shared a glimpse of his achievements and future plans. Khandre said that in the last two years, about 8,848 'vanamahotsavas' have been held, and approximately 8.5 crore saplings have been planted and nurtured in forest areas, along roadsides, and on government land. 

In the years 2023-24 and 2024-25, a total of 1,20,975 hectares of plantations, 25 new arboretums, and 35 forests have been developed, he added. 

Khandre also said that in the last two years, a total of 3.70 crore saplings have been distributed to farmers for planting in their own fields and elsewhere. 

The minister said the state government has decided to build another major park on 153 acres in Madappanahalli near Yelahanka. -- PTI

