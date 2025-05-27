HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala temple panel dissolved over RSS song

Tue, 27 May 2025
21:17
The Travancore Devaswom Board, the apex temple body in Kerala's Travancore region, dissolved the advisory committee of a temple following the rendition of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh gana geetham (prayer song) during a recent musical concert held there. 

The action was taken against the advisory committee of the Kottukkal Manjippuzha temple in Kollam, which is managed by the TDB. 

A TDB statement issued on Tuesday said the decision followed an inquiry into the rendition of the 'gana geetham' and the erection of flags belonging to political and communal outfits on the temple premises. 

The Board found that the advisory committee had committed serious lapses in connection with both incidents. 

It added that an existing order strictly prohibits the erection of flagpoles of political and communal organisations in temples and on temple premises under the TDB's control. 

The use of temple premises for propagating the ideology of political or communal organisations is also banned, the statement said. 

The Board further warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating this order. -- PTI

