Kaveri engine trials in Russia for Indian combat UAV

Tue, 27 May 2025
20:02
Representational image
India's premier defence research agency Defence Research and Development Organisation is carrying out trials of the indigenously developed Kaveri jet engine in Russia and is planning to use it for powering the Made in India long range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle. 

The Kaveri is undergoing trials in Russia and there is around 25 hours of testing left to be done on it there. 

The slots have to be given by the authorities there, defence officials told ANI. 

The engine is planned to be used for powering the indigenous UCAV project, they said. 

Interest in the Kaveri engine has been revived as there is an ongoing trend on Evian media asking the government to #FundKaveri engine project. 

The Kaveri engine was planned to be developed by the DRDO for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft but due to delays in the programme, the combat aircraft had to be powered by the American GE-404 engines. 

The GE-404 has been used to power the 32 LCA Mark 1s and the twin seater trainer versions. 

The 83 LCA Mark 1As are also set to be powered by the GE-404s but the plan has been delayed due to issues in supplies by the American firm. -- ANI

