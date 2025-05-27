HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kamal Haasan must apologise for saying Tamil gave birth to Kannada: K'taka BJP chief

Tue, 27 May 2025
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said on Tuesday accused actor Kamal Haasan of "disrespecting" Kannada in his effort to glorify his own mother tongue. 

The BJP leader also demanded that the actor issue an unconditional apology to Kannadigas immediately. 

He was reacting to actor Kamal Haasan's observation that Tamil gave birth to Kannada'. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said: "Artists should have the culture of respecting every language. It is the height of arrogance that actor @ikamalhaasan, who has acted in many Indian languages, including Kannada, has insulted Kannada."   

He also said Kannada is a prominent language in many parts of the world, including India, for centuries. 

"Kamal Haasan, who supposedly brings harmony to South India, has been continuously insulting Hinduism and hurting religious sentiments for the past few years. Now, he has insulted Kannada by hurting the self-respect of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. Kamal Haasan should immediately apologise unconditionally to Kannadigas," wrote the BJP chief. 

Vijayendra also said Haasan is not a historian to tell with authority which language gave birth to which language. -- PTI

