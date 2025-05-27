HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reports first COVID-19 fatality

Tue, 27 May 2025
08:41
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district has reported its first COVID-19 fatality with a woman succumbing to the virus while undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said. 

Dr Deepa Shukla, the officer in charge of the KDMC's Medical Health Department, confirmed the death on Monday. She said four COVID-19 infected patients were detected within the municipal limits after the coronavirus cases saw a spike in parts of Maharashtra, including adjoining Mumbai. 

Of these, one woman died, another patient with mild symptoms was discharged after treatment, a third is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, and the fourth has been transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for further care, Shukla informed. Despite the emergence of cases, Shukla urged citizens not to panic and appealed for adherence to health precautions.

