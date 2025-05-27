Kajra Re Was Born At A Traffic Signal!

14:36





It got even better when Aishwarya Rai joined in for a blockbuster item number, Kajra Re, which became the anthem of the year. Aishwarya and Abhishek weren't married at the time; they got married two years later.





Director Shaad Ali looks back at his film and tells Subhash K Jha, "I would do another Bunty Aur Babli in a heartbeat."





It's been 20 years since Bunty Aur Babli released in theatres on May 27, 2005.The film saw a casting coup with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starring together for the first time, Rani Mukerji joining in.