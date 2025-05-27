HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kajra Re Was Born At A Traffic Signal!

Tue, 27 May 2025
It's been 20 years since Bunty Aur Babli released in theatres on May 27, 2005.The film saw a casting coup with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starring together for the first time, Rani Mukerji joining in.

It got even better when Aishwarya Rai joined in for a blockbuster item number, Kajra Re, which became the anthem of the year. Aishwarya and Abhishek weren't married at the time; they got married two years later.

Director Shaad Ali looks back at his film and tells Subhash K Jha, "I would do another Bunty Aur Babli in a heartbeat."

Read the interview here. 

LIVE! 'How did Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar escape?'

NGOs getting foreign funds can't publish newsletters

The Indian government has announced new rules for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). These rules include requiring NGOs to obtain a "Not a...

Why Pakistan Was Desperate For Ceasefire

'The devastating Indian Air Force strikes on the night of May 9-10 exposed Pakistan's vulnerabilities.''If these had continued, it would have further degraded Pakistan's ability to continue with air operations.'

Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact

Six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, while one more died on the way to a hospital, police said on Tuesday, suspecting a suicide pact. Police are investigating the incident from all angles.

When Nehru's Kerchief Became Sudan's Flag

On Jawaharlal Nehru's 61st death anniversary, Utkarsh Mishra recalls how India's first prime minister cultivated a unique role for the newly independent country on the world stage.

