Josh was high: BSF on destroying Pak launch pads

16:22

BSF displays Anti-Material Rifle 'Vidhwansak' used in Operation Sindoor





She described the high spirits of the personnel during the operation on Tuesday, saying, "The josh was high..."





Bhandari's company was responsible for stopping any infiltration attempts and keeping the IB safe. They successfully fulfilled their responsibilities during the operation.





"During Operation Sindoor, I was commanding a company deployed at the IB. Our responsibility was to stop any infiltration, give a befitting reply to Pakistan and keep the International Border safe. We fulfilled all responsibilities well," she told ANI.





The BSF personnel fired at the enemy using high and flat trajectory weapons, giving a strong response to Pakistan's actions. Bhandari highlighted the role of women personnel in the operation, saying that both women and men BSF personnel carried out their duties effectively.





"We fired at the enemy using high and flat trajectory weapons. In this operation, both women and men BSF personnel carried out their duties. We have posts and bunkers for our protection," she added.





Bhandari mentioned that the BSF has posts and bunkers for protection, showcasing the force's preparedness and vigilance along the IB. BSF DIG Virender Dutta, Sector Sunderbani, discussed Operation Sindoor at the Frontiers Headquarters in Jammu.





He revealed that Sunderbani witnessed the heaviest firing during the operation, with the BSF destroying two prominent Pakistani launch pads. He added, "Without wasting time, we planned and destroyed the Luni launch pad in the night. The launch pad, which was being used by the Pak army, has not been occupied for 20 days, which shows that it has been destroyed, similarly, there is no movement in Luni as well."

Border Security Force (BSF's) Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post along the International Border (IB) during Operation Sindoor.