Instamart drops parent 'Swiggy' in re-branding move for quick commerce platform

Tue, 27 May 2025
17:45
Quick commerce platform Instamart has dropped parent Swiggy from its name, in a strategic move aimed at carving a standalone brand identity. 

The move comes days after rival Zomato, which also owns Blinkit, rebranded as Eternal on the stock exchanges, with quick commerce becoming a significant driver for the firms beyond their food delivery businesses. 

At multiple instances, Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety has spoken about how the company expects Instamart to surpass food delivery in terms of both penetration and scale. 

"Integrated within the main Swiggy app, Instamart also launched a standalone app earlier this year. As Instamart enters this next phase, its refreshed identity reflects the brand's identity while remaining true to the Swiggy values that make it so loved," Swiggy said in a statement. 

Instamart has unveiled a fresh logo, which contains the Swiggy 'S-Pin' icon as "a subtle tribute to the brand's origins", the company informed. 

"Instamart's promise has grown beyond grocery categories, tier 1 cities and food delivery users. It's become a service with its own voice, its own loyal users, and a role in everyday life that's both personal and essential. 

"This rebrand is not just a visual shift, it's a declaration: Instamart has grown beyond its origins, while still being backed by the trust of Swiggy. The new identity reflects Instamart as a standalone brand, one that is innovating across speed, selection, and daily convenience," Mayur Hola, head of brand at Swiggy, said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India to receive above-normal rainfall in June: IMD
LIVE! India to receive above-normal rainfall in June: IMD

IPL: Can RCB seal their top-2 spot tonight?
IPL: Can RCB seal their top-2 spot tonight?

Income tax return filing deadline extended to September 15
Income tax return filing deadline extended to September 15

The Income Tax department has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31. The extension applies to individuals, HUFs and entities who do not need to get their...

HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post
HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post

The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government for arresting a 19-year-old student from Pune for her social media post on Indo-Pak hostilities, calling its reaction "radical." The court granted the student bail and said the...

Won't be intimidated: Omar, as J-K cabinet meets in Pahalgam
Won't be intimidated: Omar, as J-K cabinet meets in Pahalgam

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that tourism should be conflict neutral and should not be a barometer to project normalcy. He made this statement after a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, where he also...

