India's colonial past revealed through 200 masterful paintings

It is India's largest exhibition of Company paintings, highlighting their rich diversity and the skill of Indian artists.





Painted by largely unnamed artists, these paintings covered a wide range of subjects, but mainly fall into three categories: natural history, like botanical studies; architecture, including monuments and scenic views of towns and landscapes; and Indian manners and customs.





A Treasury of Life: Indian Company Paintings, c. 1790 to 1835, an ongoing show in New Delhi put together by DAG, an art gallery in the national capital, features over 200 works that once lay on the margins of mainstream art history.