India's colonial past revealed through 200 masterful paintings

Tue, 27 May 2025
A Treasury of Life: Indian Company Paintings, c. 1790 to 1835, an ongoing show in New Delhi put together by DAG, an art gallery in the national capital, features over 200 works that once lay on the margins of mainstream art history. 

It is India's largest exhibition of Company paintings, highlighting their rich diversity and the skill of Indian artists.

Painted by largely unnamed artists, these paintings covered a wide range of subjects, but mainly fall into three categories: natural history, like botanical studies; architecture, including monuments and scenic views of towns and landscapes; and Indian manners and customs.

Read more here.

LIVE! 'How did Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar escape?'

NGOs getting foreign funds can't publish newsletters

The Indian government has announced new rules for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). These rules include requiring NGOs to obtain a "Not a...

Why Pakistan Was Desperate For Ceasefire

'The devastating Indian Air Force strikes on the night of May 9-10 exposed Pakistan's vulnerabilities.''If these had continued, it would have further degraded Pakistan's ability to continue with air operations.'

Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact

Six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, while one more died on the way to a hospital, police said on Tuesday, suspecting a suicide pact. Police are investigating the incident from all angles.

When Nehru's Kerchief Became Sudan's Flag

On Jawaharlal Nehru's 61st death anniversary, Utkarsh Mishra recalls how India's first prime minister cultivated a unique role for the newly independent country on the world stage.

