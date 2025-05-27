India to receive above-normal rainfall in June: IMD

18:31

File image





At a press conference, M Ravichandran, secretary in the ministry of earth sciences, said rainfall across the country during June is likely to be more than 108 percent of the long-period average of 166.9 mm.





"During June, most of the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, some southern parts of peninsular India and parts of northwest and northeast India may receive below-normal rain," he said.





IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that due to this expected good rainfall, most parts of the country may experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures, except for many areas in Northwest and Northeast India.





Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of central India and the adjoining south Peninsula owing to the cloudiness, he said.





From June to September, he said, the country is likely to receive 106 percent of the long-period average rainfall of 87 cm.





Rainfall between 96 percent and 104 percent of the 50-year average of 87 cm is considered 'normal', the IMD said.





Northwest India is likely to receive normal rainfall, while the Northeast may see below-normal rain.





Central India and the southern peninsular region are expected to receive above-normal rainfall, he said. -- PTI

India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in June, which is expected to keep maximum temperatures in check in most parts of the country, the India meteorological department said on Tuesday.