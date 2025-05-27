HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India to receive above-normal rainfall in June: IMD

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
18:31
File image
File image
India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in June, which is expected to keep maximum temperatures in check in most parts of the country, the India meteorological department said on Tuesday. 

At a press conference, M Ravichandran, secretary in the ministry of earth sciences, said rainfall across the country during June is likely to be more than 108 percent of the long-period average of 166.9 mm. 

"During June, most of the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, some southern parts of peninsular India and parts of northwest and northeast India may receive below-normal rain," he said. 

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that due to this expected good rainfall, most parts of the country may experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures, except for many areas in Northwest and Northeast India. 

Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of central India and the adjoining south Peninsula owing to the cloudiness, he said. 

From June to September, he said, the country is likely to receive 106 percent of the long-period average rainfall of 87 cm. 

Rainfall between 96 percent and 104 percent of the 50-year average of 87 cm is considered 'normal', the IMD said. 

Northwest India is likely to receive normal rainfall, while the Northeast may see below-normal rain. 

Central India and the southern peninsular region are expected to receive above-normal rainfall, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India to receive above-normal rainfall in June: IMD
LIVE! India to receive above-normal rainfall in June: IMD

IPL: Can RCB seal their top-2 spot tonight?
IPL: Can RCB seal their top-2 spot tonight?

Income tax return filing deadline extended to September 15
Income tax return filing deadline extended to September 15

The Income Tax department has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31. The extension applies to individuals, HUFs and entities who do not need to get their...

HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post
HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post

The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government for arresting a 19-year-old student from Pune for her social media post on Indo-Pak hostilities, calling its reaction "radical." The court granted the student bail and said the...

Won't be intimidated: Omar, as J-K cabinet meets in Pahalgam
Won't be intimidated: Omar, as J-K cabinet meets in Pahalgam

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that tourism should be conflict neutral and should not be a barometer to project normalcy. He made this statement after a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, where he also...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD