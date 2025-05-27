IMD forecasts cloudy sky with heavy rain in Mumbai today

08:48





As per the IMD's Local Weather Report and Forecast for Mumbai-Borivali issued on May 26, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius. and a maximum of 31.0 degrees Celsius.





The forecast for May 27 also indicates a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain, with temperatures expected to remain steady at 23.0C (minimum) and 31.0C (maximum).From May 28 to May 30, Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain, with temperatures ranging between 24.0C and 32.0C.





The forecast for May 31 and June 1 suggests partly cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by a rise in the maximum temperature to 33.0C.





On Monday, Mumbai witnessed heavy rain, marking the onset of the monsoon. Visuals from Marine Drive showed cloudy skies and wet roads as residents welcomed the change in weather. Scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) also captured the rainy atmosphere. -- ANI

The weather turned pleasant on Tuesday morning as light rain lashed parts of the city, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected to continue.