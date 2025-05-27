HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
'I got married quietly because of Indo-Pak clash': Khan Sir

Tue, 27 May 2025
22:32
Internet sensation 'Khan Sir', whose "classes" on YouTube are raved about, claimed that he kept his marriage, solemnised earlier this month, a hush-hush affair because of the military conflict between India and Pakistan. 

The Patna-based teacher, who has been alleged to be the man behind the protests against the Agniveer scheme a couple of years ago and the more recent stir by BPSC candidates, made the claim in a video he posted on Monday. 

In the video clip, he was seen telling students of his class, "I did not tell you guys one thing: when the war was on, I got married." 

The students can be heard erupting into cheers at the news as Khan Sir had a tough time making them hold their horses. 

He said, "Initially I wanted to put off the wedding and go and help the soldiers fighting the enemy at the borders. But things had been planned by my parents and they were distraught." 

"Finally, I relented. I cursed the Pakistanis for their sudden attack and agreed to tie the knot, but on the condition that nobody will be invited," the famed YouTuber said. 

"My contention was that I owe my standing to my students. And if any function were to be held, they must be invited. Now that the war is over, I promise you all a treat," he added. -- PTI

