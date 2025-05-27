His ideals will always guide us: Sonia, Rahul pay tribute on Nehru's death anniversary

09:34





In a post on X, Gandhi also remembered Nehru's "visionary leadership" in laying a strong foundation for independent India. "Respectful tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehruji laid a strong foundation for independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable. The legacy of Jawahar of India and his ideals will always guide us," Rahul Gandhi said.





Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Nehru, calling him the architect of modern India. He said that 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. -- ANI

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary.