HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

His ideals will always guide us: Sonia, Rahul pay tribute on Nehru's death anniversary

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
09:34
image
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary. 

In a post on X, Gandhi also remembered Nehru's "visionary leadership" in laying a strong foundation for independent India. "Respectful tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehruji laid a strong foundation for independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable. The legacy of Jawahar of India and his ideals will always guide us," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Nehru, calling him the architect of modern India. He said that 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! To build confidence, Omar, cabinet, to meet in Pahalgam
LIVE! To build confidence, Omar, cabinet, to meet in Pahalgam

Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US

The US intelligence assessment highlights Pakistan's near-certain procurement of weapons of mass destruction-applicable goods from foreign suppliers, primarily through Chinese support.

Heavy rains to persist in Mumbai, forecasts IMD
Heavy rains to persist in Mumbai, forecasts IMD

The weather turned pleasant on Tuesday morning as light rain lashed parts of Mumbai, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected to continue.

Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census
Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census

'They are going to create so many nations within one nation.''If you do this exercise without a clear vision, it will have far reaching repercussions. It will end up in disaster and that will be dangerous.'

Army's booklet reveals what happened during Op Sindoor
Army's booklet reveals what happened during Op Sindoor

The Indian Army has released a booklet on Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the April 22 ghastly Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and left many injured.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD