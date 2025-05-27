HC orders to free Pune student held over Op Sindoor post

17:15





A vacation bench of Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan said it was "absolutely shocking" that the student has been treated like a "hardcore criminal" by the government.





The court ordered the student to be released on bail forthwith, noting that she should not have been arrested at all since she had deleted the post immediately, expressed remorse and apologised for the same.





This is not a case where the girl has to remain in custody anymore, the HC said, adding the girl has to be released on Tuesday itself.





"The applicant (girl) shall be released on bail by the Yerwada prison on Tuesday itself," the bench said.





The officer concerned of the prison is directed to ensure that she is released today evening itself so that she can appear for her college examination, the court said.





The court also suspended the rustication order passed by the girl's college and directed the institution to issue her a hall ticket so that she can appear for the examination.





The rustication order has been issued hurriedly without giving the student an opportunity to give her explanation, the HC said.





The student from Pune was arrested earlier this month for her social media post criticising the Indian government during the Indo-Pak hostilities amid Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

