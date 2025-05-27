HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Grandparents Lalu, Rabri are all smiles today

Tue, 27 May 2025
12:03
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav shares this heartwarming image on X and writes: "Proudly welcoming little grandson in our family!"

Tejashwi Yadav and his wife were on Tuesday blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata. Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, took to social media to share the news. "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!" he posted on X this morning. 

He also posted a photograph of the baby boy. According to a family member, the baby was born in a private hospital in Kolkata where Rajshree was admitted for the last few days. This is their second child. Tejashwi and Rajshree Yadav welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2023.

