Gold plating of Ram temple spires begins in Ayodhya

Tue, 27 May 2025
20:24
File image
Gold plating the spires of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has begun and is expected to be completed in two to three weeks, chairman of the temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra said on Tuesday. 

"We are ensuring that this work is carried out entirely according to the set procedures and safety standards. Experts assigned to this task have arrived in Ayodhya, and the plating process has begun," he said in the statement. 

Mishra said a detailed review of the ongoing construction works is underway. 

Construction of the first phase of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was completed last year. 

An idol of Ram Lalla (child Ram) was consecrated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. 

Construction work at other parts of the temple is still going on. 

A consecration ceremony will be held at the new Ram Darbar on June 5. 

Mishra said the idols of Ram, Laxman, and Sita have already arrived and will be installed on the first floor of the temple. 

Religious functions linked to it will begin from June 3 onwards. 

The new portions of the temple are expected to be opened to the public within a week of the June 5 ceremony. -- PTI

