Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posts on X from Guyana: "The delegation of MPs offered pushparchana at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a prominent park in Georgetown. It was fitting to pay tribute to the apostle of peace -- a reminder that India wants to focus peacefully on the well-being of its people but terror and conflict are being thrust on us by our neighbour. Spoke with members of the Indian community who welcomed us there."