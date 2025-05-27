Explosion rocks chemical plant in China, casualties feared

18:20

File image





According to official media reports, the number of casualties was unknown as rescue efforts were underway at the explosion site owned by Shandong Youdao Chemical, the world's largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos.





The plant, established in 2019 in Gaomi city, produces around 11,000 tonnes of pesticide a year and has a workforce of over 300 people, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.





The explosion, whose cause is yet to be determined, took place around noon.





Videos and photos posted on Chinese social media showed a huge mushroom cloud billowing out of the factory after the explosion.





Emergency teams rushed to the chemical factory following the explosion, official media reported.





The ministry of emergency management immediately dispatched a work team and specialised personnel, including firefighters, medical experts and workplace safety specialists, to aid rescue efforts, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.





A total of 232 firefighters have been sent to the scene. Locals said they were shaken by the intensity of the blast, which sent the window panes flying all around. -- PTI

