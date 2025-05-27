HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Errol Musk to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya in June: Sources

Tue, 27 May 2025
18:39
Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk/Esa Alexander/Reuters
Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, who has joined the global advisory board of homegrown Servotech, will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya during his India tour in June, according to industry sources.  

Errol has scheduled to attend various business-related meetings during his India visit.

His five-day India tour will start from June 1 to June 6, when he will leave for South Africa.

"(Errol) Musk's itinerary is packed with events aimed at promoting India's strategic push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports," people in the know of the development said.

Musk, who will arrive in the national capital on June 1, will meet policymakers, investors, business leaders, and senior bureaucrats from various ministries at a company event on June 2.

His trip also includes a visit to Servotech's solar and EV charger manufacturing unit in Safiabad, Haryana, where state ministers and bureaucrats are also expected to be present, according to sources.

"Musk will also visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, reflecting his engagement with India's cultural and spiritual heritage," they said.

On World Environment Day, June 5, Servotech will organise a significant plantation drive as part of Musk's visit, to emphasise sustainability and a greener environment. He will leave for South Africa on June 6.

On May 5, Servotech Renewable Power System announced the appointment of entrepreneur and global business strategist Errol Musk to its Global Advisory Board. -- PTI

