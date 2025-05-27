HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Centre Unveils Bharat Forecast System

Tue, 27 May 2025
The ministry of earth sciences on Monday launched the world's most precise indigenously-developed weather forecasting model that can accurately predict climatic conditions in a 6-kilometre grid, a marked improvement from the existing systems that forecast weather patterns over a 12-kilometre grid. 

The Bharat Forecast System can predict weather systems right up to the village and panchayat level, with almost 64 per cent improvement in prediction skills. For extreme rainfall events, which are a common occurrence during monsoon months, the Bharat Forecast System has shown a 30 per cent improvement in accuracy as compared to the existing models. It has also shown marked improvement in prediction of cyclone paths. 

The model that has been developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune will now be used for making both short-range and long-range forecasts by the India Meteorological Department over a smaller area as compared to the present systems. Earlier, IMD used models that predicted weather systems and changes accurately over a 23-kilometre grid, which was brought down to 12 kilometres few years back and has now been further narrowed down to 6 kilometres using high-end computer systems and satellite imagery.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard

