HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Car suicide pact: Only survivor of family of 7 dies

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
11:35
File pic
File pic
Six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, while one more died on way to a hospital, police said on Tuesday, suspecting a suicide pact. 

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik, said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of suicide. However, further investigations are on." 

The car was parked in a residential area in Panchkula's Sector 27 and was spotted by a passerby late last night. Police identified one of the deceased as Praveen Mittal, 41, the others as his wife, the couple's three minor children, two of them girls, and his parents. 

A local youth said he was out for a walk last night when he spotted the Dehradun-registered car parked on a road with a towel hanging out from one of its doors. He went close and found six people in the car motionless, lying on each other with vomit on them. The seventh he found breathing with difficulty, yet managed to tell him that his family was under huge debt and that he was going to die. 

The man raised an alarm and all seven were rushed to a hospital, police said. Kaushik said six people were taken to a private hospital, while one was taken to the civil hospital. However, "all seven died," she said. 

"At the moment, we are investigating the case from all angles. We are questioning the people in the area and going through the CCTV footage," DCP (Crime), Panchkula, Haryana, Amit Dahiya said. A relative of the deceased told reporters that the family originally lived in Panchkula and had returned to the city recently after living in Dehradun for a few years. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Sindoor recorded so nobody could ask for proof: PM
LIVE! Op Sindoor recorded so nobody could ask for proof: PM

Terrorists returning to launch-pads for infiltration: BSF
Terrorists returning to launch-pads for infiltration: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed to name a post in the Samba sector as "Sindoor" and two others in the name of its personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 10.

Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact
Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact

Six members of a family were found dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, while one more died on the way to a hospital, police said on Tuesday, suspecting a suicide pact. Police are investigating the incident from all angles.

Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US

The US intelligence assessment highlights Pakistan's near-certain procurement of weapons of mass destruction-applicable goods from foreign suppliers, primarily through Chinese support.

'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'
'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'

'If his health was good he would have become CM again after polls.''Those who are with Nitish Babu today will remain with him till the elections to use his name for votes and would definitely play games with him after the polls.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD