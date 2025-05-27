HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 27 May 2025
17:27
Snapping the two-day gaining streak, benchmark Sensex tumbled nearly 625 points on Tuesday due to profit-taking in banking, IT and auto shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 624.82 points or 0.76 percent to settle at 81,551.63 in a volatile session. 

During the day, the barometer tanked 1,054.75 points or 1.28 percent to 81,121.70. 

As many as 25 Sensex shares declined while five advanced. The 50-issue NSE Nifty declined 174.95 points or 0.70 percent to 24,826.20. 

The barometer saw sharp swings in both directions in the first half but sustained profit-taking in heavyweight stocks dragged the index down. Key indices Sensex and Nifty had advanced around 1.5 percent in the past two sessions. 

Analysts said investors turned cautious ahead of the release of industrial and manufacturing production data for April on Wednesday and the first quarter GDP numbers, scheduled to be announced later this week. 

From the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement fell the most by 2.21 percent, followed by ITC which declined 2.01 percent. 

Tata Motors, NTPC, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Eternal were among the laggards.

