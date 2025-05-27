HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Atmosphere of fear reduced in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Tue, 27 May 2025
12:58
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asserted that the atmosphere of fear in Kashmir has significantly reduced and urged the tourists to visit the valley again to enjoy its beauty. 

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also urged the External Affairs Ministry to make efforts for getting revoked the negative travel advisories issued by some countries against visiting J-K.

Tourism in Kashmir has been hit after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead. "What happened here (Pahalgam attack) was very sad, it should not have happened. People were coming here happily. People were busy with their work, they were not asking for government jobs. The situation was such in Pahalgam that there were no rooms available here," Abdullah told PTI Videos.

The NC chief visited the tourist resort and played golf at the Pahalgam Golf Course along with some friends. He said while the attack created an atmosphere of fear, the government has taken some steps to improve the security situation in the valley. 

"There was an atmosphere for fear, but I feel now the atmosphere of fear has reduced to a large extent. You can see how many people are coming to Pahlagam. I was in Gulmarg, there were 400-500 tourists," he observed.

"Thank God, the fear is now leaving. The government has also taken some steps to make the security system stronger. I think the people should come," he added. The former Union minister appealed to the Centre to make efforts to withdraw travel advisories issued by several countries against visiting J-K. -- PTI

