13:06





Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier vowed to eliminate child marriage in Assam by 2026, and data showed significant progress in that direction. -- ANI

A significant milestone has been achieved by Assam government as it witnessed a sharp 81 per cent decline in child marriages across 20 districts between 2021-22 and 2023-24, following a strict legal crackdown by the state government, which vowed to eradicate child marriage in by 2026.