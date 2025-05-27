92 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Delhi

15:53

File pic





With this, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained in the district since December 26, 2024, has reached 142, he said. According to police, a 10-day-long special operation was launched recently in areas under the jurisdiction of the Southwest district to identify and detain foreign nationals living illegally.





Acting on intelligence inputs and with the help of local informers, teams carried out door-to-door verification in several vulnerable localities. -- PTI

