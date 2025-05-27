HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
92 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Delhi

Tue, 27 May 2025
15:53
Delhi Police has apprehended 92 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country in two different operations during a special drive in southwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. 

With this, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained in the district since December 26, 2024, has reached 142, he said. According to police, a 10-day-long special operation was launched recently in areas under the jurisdiction of the Southwest district to identify and detain foreign nationals living illegally. 

Acting on intelligence inputs and with the help of local informers, teams carried out door-to-door verification in several vulnerable localities. -- PTI

