7 of family from Dehradun found dead in parked car

Tue, 27 May 2025
08:39
File pic
In a heart-wrenching incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead in a car in Sector 27 of Haryana's Panchkula district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Mittal (42), his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son.

All seven bodies were found inside a locked car parked on the roadside, outside a house in the residential area.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Law and Order Amit Dahiya immediately reached the location and began an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Panchkula, Himadri Kaushik, said, "We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they are all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead. Prima facie, it looks like a matter of suicide. All the investigating officers are at the spot...All of the deceased are family members..."

The police recovered a suicide note from the car. However, the full contents of the note were not disclosed.

