HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

50 Pakistanis heading to border...: BSF on Op Sindoor aftermath

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
10:52
BSF DIG SS Mand
BSF DIG SS Mand
BSF DIG SS Mand says, "On 8th May 2025, our surveillance detected movement of 40-50 persons coming towards the border. We did pre-emptive strikes. Soon after, Pakistan started firing on BSF BOPs, to which we retaliated well. Inputs suggest that many terrorists, their supporters, Rangers and officers were harmed in the strike by us." 

IG BSF Jammu Shashank Anand says, "On 9th May, in areas near Akhnoor, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing. On 9-10 May, Pakistan did heavy firing along the border belt of Akhnoor. BSF targeted Pakistan's Looni terror launch pad as per a planned effort."

BSF DIG Sunderbani Sector, Varinder Dutta says, "On 8th May, we had reports that 18 to 20 terrorists were present at Looni terror launch pad of Pakistan across the border and they could infiltrate here. But we surprised them by launching an attack, causing heavy casualties."

Operation Sindoor took place on the night of May 7-8, 2025. The Indian armed forces launched this operation in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation involved precision strikes at nine different sites. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 50 Pakistanis heading to border...: BSF on Op Sindoor aftermath
LIVE! 50 Pakistanis heading to border...: BSF on Op Sindoor aftermath

Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US

The US intelligence assessment highlights Pakistan's near-certain procurement of weapons of mass destruction-applicable goods from foreign suppliers, primarily through Chinese support.

Mumbai sees 106 mm rains in 24 hrs, IMD predicts more
Mumbai sees 106 mm rains in 24 hrs, IMD predicts more

After being pummelled by heavy downpours at the start of the week, Mumbai witnessed a brief respite on Tuesday morning, with the island city recording an average rainfall of 106 mm in 24 hours, civic officials said.

'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'
'Nitish Kumar Is Playing The Last Over'

'If his health was good he would have become CM again after polls.''Those who are with Nitish Babu today will remain with him till the elections to use his name for votes and would definitely play games with him after the polls.'

Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census
Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census

'They are going to create so many nations within one nation.''If you do this exercise without a clear vision, it will have far reaching repercussions. It will end up in disaster and that will be dangerous.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD