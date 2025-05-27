50 Pakistanis heading to border...: BSF on Op Sindoor aftermath

10:52

IG BSF Jammu Shashank Anand says, "On 9th May, in areas near Akhnoor, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing. On 9-10 May, Pakistan did heavy firing along the border belt of Akhnoor. BSF targeted Pakistan's Looni terror launch pad as per a planned effort."





BSF DIG Sunderbani Sector, Varinder Dutta says, "On 8th May, we had reports that 18 to 20 terrorists were present at Looni terror launch pad of Pakistan across the border and they could infiltrate here. But we surprised them by launching an attack, causing heavy casualties."





Operation Sindoor took place on the night of May 7-8, 2025. The Indian armed forces launched this operation in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation involved precision strikes at nine different sites.

BSF DIG SS Mand says, "On 8th May 2025, our surveillance detected movement of 40-50 persons coming towards the border. We did pre-emptive strikes. Soon after, Pakistan started firing on BSF BOPs, to which we retaliated well. Inputs suggest that many terrorists, their supporters, Rangers and officers were harmed in the strike by us."