Why does BJP hate Mumbai? Aaditya on flooded infra

16:32

"We are seeing absolute absence of governance in Maharashtra today. Mumbai has collapsed in the rains, and it's only May. Last week, it was Andheri Subway and Saki Naka that was flooded.





Today, it is South and Central Mumbai facing the brunt of the BMC being controlled by bjp and corrupt mindhe. Hind Mata and Gandhi Market (traditional flood spots) were made flood free by our govt in 2022. Today, due to the apathy of the government, it flooded. The Metro Station in Worli, inaugurated 2 weeks ago, saw a wall collapse, water logging and sewage line water enter the station. A newly made road has caved in near Kemps Corner. Water logging reported at KEM hospital, Nepeansea Road, BMC ward offices and even near Mantralaya.





Why does the bjp hate Mumbai so much? Why does the bjp want to finish Mumbai? The Road scam that I have been exposing- today we see that Mumbai is suffering due to this scam. The gutter cleaning was half done, the entire dirt was placed next to the gutter lines and not picked up. The State Government MUST initiate a fair probe into this incompetence.





Also the State Government MUST compensate those Mumbaikars, who faced water logging in their shops/ homes, from the State funds."





Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal slammed the state government and civic body after heavy rains on Monday morning affected road and rail traffic in the metropolis and asserted "massive corruption" had drowned the metropolis. Streets, housing societies, railway tracks, underground metro line stations and hospitals have got waterlogged, for which Mumbaikars will not forgive this "corrupt gang", he said.









"The first heavy rains of the season exposed the corruption in the state government and municipal administration. Office-goers faced immense hardships commuting. Despite Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation spending crores of rupees annually on drain cleaning and pre-monsoon work, the situation remains the same every year," Sapkal claimed.

Aaditya Thackeray tweets on the Mumbai rains: